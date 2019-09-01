Lebanese missiles hit Israeli military base, Israel fires back at southern Lebanon

By Libyan Express

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon. [Photo: Internet]
Israel’s military said on Sunday it fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli military base and army vehicles near the border.

“A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an Israel Defense Forces base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed,” it said in a statement.

“The Israel Defense Forces is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon,” the military said.

