Leonel Messi wins his sixth Ballon D’Or

Lionel Messi has created history this Monday evening, picking up a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or, to move one ahead of long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The decade-long monopoly on football’s most prestigious individual prize held by the Barcelona great and Cristiano Ronaldo was broken a year ago by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

But once again this year it was Messi’s name on the prize as he added to the Ballons d’Or he won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.