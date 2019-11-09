Libya: AGOCO increases Nafoura oilfield production capacity

By Libyan Express

A view of Sharara oilfield in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Within the framework of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)’s plan to increase production rates and to implement the targeted programme of work within the framework of the approved extraordinary budget, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has conducted a stimulation of well Y-01 in the Nafoura non unit field where AGOCO is sole operator.

This well is among those targeted to increase the company’s production capacity. The stimulation of this well increased its production by 3601 bbl/d from 200 bbl/d to the current production rate of 3801 b/d.

Related Posts

Russia refutes media reports about sending snipers to fight for Haftar in…

Libya’s Fatwa House urges Muslims to boycott UAE

On this occasion, NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, and the members of the board of directors would like to extend their thanks to AGOCO’s chairman Mr. Mohamed Ben Shatwan and his colleagues for their continuous follow-up to this work and their effort to implement this programme according to the schedule.

NOC’s chairman and board of directors also extended their thanks and appreciation to the concerned departments at NOC and AGOCO for their efforts to increase production capacity.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Russia refutes media reports about sending snipers to fight for Haftar in…

Libya

Libya’s Fatwa House urges Muslims to boycott UAE

Libya

Heads of High Council of State, Presidential Council discuss shared vision for…

Libya

American-Libyan woman elected for Fairfax County School Board in the US

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept