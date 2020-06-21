Libya, Algeria review latest developments and new solutions to the conflict

The Head of Libya’s Presidential Council of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj on Saturday wrapped up a one-day visit to Algeria.

Al-Sarraj held talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the developments of the crisis-stricken Libya.

The visit was part of intensive and continuous efforts made by Algeria to “resume dialogue between the Libyan brothers,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the visit aimed at reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis based on respecting the will of the Libyan people and ensuring their territorial integrity and national sovereignty away from foreign military interventions.