Libya records two new Coronavirus patients, bringing total to three cases

By Libyan Express

Three Coronavirus cases are now registered in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Two new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Libya, bringing cases to a total of three amid fear of more outbreaks and poor health services in the war-ravaged country.

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control said that one case was a woman referred to it from Misurata’s Hikma Hospital and the second was a man referred from the Tripoli Reference Laboratory.

The Misurata woman contracted the virus from inside Libya as she had never travelled abroad, according to sources speaking to local media outlets.

The first Coronavirus case was recorded in Libya on last Tuesday for a 7373-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia via Tunisia on March 05.

