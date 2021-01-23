Libya

Libya regains voting rights in UN General Assembly

Just days after losing its voting rights in the General Assembly, Libya pays off some of its outstanding membership fees to regain voting rights

BY Libyan Express

The sum paid to regain voting rights has yet to be made public. [Photo: UNSMIL]
Libya has regained its right to vote in the United Nations General assembly after paying off some of its outstanding membership fees.

The announcement comes just days after Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres announced that Libya, along with Iran, Sudan, Niger, Central African Republic, Congo and Zimbabwe had all lost their ost their rights to vote in the General Assembly, a primary body of policymaking and international deliberations in the UN.

It has not yet been made clear the amount that had been paid or if there are any more fees outstanding for Libya.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN, its fundamental function is to discuss, debate, and make recommendations on subjects pertaining to international peace and security, including development, disarmament, human rights, international law, and the peaceful arbitration of disputes between nations.

