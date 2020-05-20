Libya

Libya registers new Coronavirus case, bringing total to 69 COVID-19 infections

BY Libyan Express

Libya has now 69 Coronavirus cases. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The Libyan National Center for Disease Control registered on Wednesday a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 69.

The National Center said in a statement that 241 samples from Tripoli, Benghazi and Misurata were tested at the three cities’ laboratories, out of whom only one case was positive for Coronavirus.

A total of 35 recoveries and three deaths have been reported so far in Libya, according to the center.

Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including imposing a curfew, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and closing all borders, except for emergency, humanitarian and repatriation purposes.

