Libyan Activists demand Biden put an end to Haftar

American based civil rights group demand that Joe Biden acts against General Khalifa Haftar.

The Libyan American Alliance, a Virginia-based advocacy group that supports the Government of National Accord, is preparing a white paper for the incoming administration with the key message being that Khalifa Hafter should no longer be involved in Libyan affairs, present or future.

“Hafter is no longer a part of Libya’s future.” Said the president of the group, Esam Omeish. “The project that he essentially represents – the military, an authoritarian-type project that he represents – has no place in Libya. I think we need to have clarity from the Biden administration in voicing that.”

Former US envoy, Jonathan Winer has said that the Biden administration will adopt a more pragmatic approach to the Libyan conflict as opposed to the negligence shown by outgoing President Donald Trump and his administration.

The diplomat also went on to say that Biden will be against any outside military interference in Libya, as he was in 2011 when he voted against Nato-led interventions and will support a political dialogue led by Libyans for their own country.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj was quick to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala after their announced victory in recent elections by major news outlets, expressing his hope to work with their administration to establish a civil democratic state in Libya.

The Libyan American Alliance was launched early in 2019, with members announcing that four Libyan families have filed against Haftar for war crimes committed during his offensive on the country’s capital of Tripoli.

The suit was followed by advocates pushing for a congressional hearing where house members from both parties sent a letter to Attorney General and FBI Director, calling on them to investigate the allegations of war crimes and human rights violations against Haftar and his forces.

Eventually, this led to representative Ted Deutch to propose ‘The Libya Stabilisation’ act, which was passed by the house of representative this last week, to impose sanctions on human rights violations, foreign interventions that threaten the stability in Libya and provide assistance to resolve internal conflicts and establishing a peaceful democratic state.