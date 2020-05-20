Libyan Air Force destroys four Russian-made Pantsir Anti-Aircraft Systems in Tarhouna

The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord, Mohammed Gununu said Air Force warplanes destroyed Wednesday three Russian-made Pantsir air defense system in the city of Tahrouna and one in Al-Wishka town.

Gununu said in a press statement that GNA forces managed to destroy four Pantsir air defense systems on Wednesday, including three in Tarhouna.

Earlier Wednesday, the Libyan army announced its continued progress towards liberating the town of Al-Asaba, southeast of Tripoli, from Khalifa Haftar’s forces after seizing Tiji and Badr towns on Tuesday and Al-Watiya airbase on Monday.

GNA forces said retaking Al-Asaba would be essential to liberating the city of Tarhouna further south as it could help cut off supply lines to Haftar’s forces.