Libya

Libyan Air Force destroys four Russian-made Pantsir Anti-Aircraft Systems in Tarhouna

BY Libyan Express

GNA Air Force warplanes. [Photo: Social Media]
The spokesman for the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord, Mohammed Gununu said Air Force warplanes destroyed Wednesday three Russian-made Pantsir air defense system in the city of Tahrouna and one in Al-Wishka town.

Gununu said in a press statement that GNA forces managed to destroy four Pantsir air defense systems on Wednesday, including three in Tarhouna.

Earlier Wednesday, the Libyan army announced its continued progress towards liberating the town of Al-Asaba, southeast of Tripoli, from Khalifa Haftar’s forces after seizing Tiji and Badr towns on Tuesday and Al-Watiya airbase on Monday.

GNA forces said retaking Al-Asaba would be essential to liberating the city of Tarhouna further south as it could help cut off supply lines to Haftar’s forces.

Submit Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libya’s Interior Minister says UAE’s support for Haftar “major…

Business

Head of Libya’s Audit Bureau urges Presidential Council to sack GECOL board

Libya

Haftar’s forces start withdrawing from southern Tripoli after loss of Al-Watiya…

Libya

Libya’s GNA forces seize full control of strategic Al-Watiya airbase

Submit Correction

For the article:

Libyan Air Force destroys four Russian-made Pantsir Anti-Aircraft Systems in Tarhouna

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.