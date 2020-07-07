Libyan Economic Working Group, UNSMIL reiterate need to allow NOC to resume oil production

UNSMIL said Tuesday that as part of the ongoing Berlin process, experts of the Economic Working Group of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya met virtually on July 6, in the presence of Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams and National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, to reiterate full support for the NOC as it lifts force majeure nationwide and resumes its vital work on behalf of all Libyans.

“The working group was co-hosted by the UN Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), the Embassy of the United States, and delegations of Egypt and the European Union, and attended by representatives of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as the African Union and the League of Arab States.” UNSMIL indicated.

It added that the working group welcomed Chairman Sanalla’s presentation on technical steps to restore NOC operations, prevent further degradation of critical infrastructure, ensure the safety of NOC personnel and facilities, and ensure that revenues are not misappropriated, in cooperation with UNSMIL.

Participants also welcomed this positive vision and encouraged all Libyan parties to facilitate NOC operations.

“Allowing the NOC to resume its vital work, on the basis of transparency and a firm commitment to ensure no illicit use of revenues, will create the conditions for a common understanding among Libyans on an equitable distribution of oil and gas revenues.” UNSMIL said.

In this spirit, the working group called on UNSMIL to intensify its work through the Berlin economic track to support such a Libyan consensus and promote financial transparency.