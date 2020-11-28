Libyan Foreign Minister meets with this Kuwaiti counterpart

The Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Mohamed Taher Siala meets Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in the Nigerian capital Niamey.

According to the Ministry’s media office, the discussion between them tackled the coordination between the sister countries concerning reinforcing bilateral cooperation between them in the future.

The meeting between the ministers took place on the heels of the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second-largest intergovernmental organisation in the world after the UN with 57 member states on four continents. The summit between the Foreign ministers that are set to conclude today was held under the theme of “United against terrorism, for peace and development.”

The OIC recognised that terrorism remains a global phenomenon that no country can fight alone. The 47th discussion focused on counter-terrorism in Africa, especially in the Sahel region.