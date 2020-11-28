Libya

Libyan Foreign Minister meets with this Kuwaiti counterpart

The foreign minsters met to discuss the future of the bilateral relations between their countries

BY Libyan Express

The meeting was held in the capital of Niger, Niamy. [Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affiars]
The Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Mohamed Taher Siala meets Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in the Nigerian capital Niamey.

According to the Ministry’s media office, the discussion between them tackled the coordination between the sister countries concerning reinforcing bilateral cooperation between them in the future.

The meeting between the ministers took place on the heels of the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second-largest intergovernmental organisation in the world after the UN with 57 member states on four continents. The summit between the Foreign ministers that are set to conclude today was held under the theme of “United against terrorism, for peace and development.”

The OIC recognised that terrorism remains a global phenomenon that no country can fight alone. The 47th discussion focused on counter-terrorism in Africa, especially in the Sahel region.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bodies from mass graves returned to their families

Libya

Foreign Ministers of Libya, Tunisia and Algeria meet to discuss their…

Libya

Libyan Activists demand Biden put an end to Haftar

Libya

Second unit of Khoms station reintegrated into the grid

Submit a Correction

For: Libyan Foreign Minister meets with this Kuwaiti counterpart

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.