Libya’s Beauty Expo kicks off today in Tripoli

Raddison Hotel to host this year’s LY Beauty EXPO for the country’s leading make up brands and cosmetic physicians

BY Libyan Express

The event is set to last 3 days with free entry it all. [PHOTO: LY EXPO]
Libya’s Beauty Expo, an exhibition that welcomes several international and local beauty companies, as well as cosmetic physicians and skin care professionals, kicks off later today at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Tripoli.

The event is scheduled to welcome some of Libya’s most popular skincare and makeup brand companies as well as doctors, makeup artists and skincare professionals to share their tips and expertise as well as their latest products.

The event sponsor stated that the Expo aims to provide space and opportunity to get acquainted with the elite of cosmetic doctors, beauty centres, and to buy the latest make-up products, skincare products, and hair care products.

Entry to the expo is free for everyone through its three days and people from around the country are welcomed to the event to learn more about how to better take care of themselves and their bodies.

Skincare, makeup and haircare is a soaring business in Libya, as young people across the country utilize social media and content creating platforms to create an audience for their small businesses to create a brand.

The event is organized by Libya Logistics and will last until 18 March.

