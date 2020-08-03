Libya

Libya’s coastguards intercept and rescue 55 illegal migrants off Zliten shores

BY Libyan Express

Migrants from Niger wait before they are deported by Libyan authorities, in Misrata, Libya, February 19, 2018. [REUTERS]
55 illegal migrants of different nationalities were held on the Mediterranean coast of Libya, said the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Libyan coast guards raided a warehouse in coastal Zliten city and caught 55 illegal immigrants, including four women and six children, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that illegal migrants were preparing to migrate to Europe through the Mediterranean. One human trafficker was also arrested.

