Libya’s GNA decries Egyptian President’s remaks

By Libyan Express
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. [Photo: Social Media]

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) on Monday decried recent remarks by the Egyptian president, who directed several attacks on the Libyan sovereignty.

On Thursday, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accused the GNA of “not having a free will” and of being taken “a hostage by terrorist militias.”

The GNA said it “understands the Egyptian state’s right to attain its national security, yet, it does not accept any threat to Libya’s national sovereignty.”

GNA also stressed its legitimacy in carrying out its work, the independence of its decisions and its authority over all institutions.

The GNA called on Egypt to review its position on the Libyan crisis and support stability and civil peace in Libya, instead of supporting forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.

