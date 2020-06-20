Libya

Libya’s GNA Foreign Ministry rejects Egypt-requested Arab League meeting

BY Libyan Express

Mohammed Sayala, Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has rejected talks on the conflict to be held by Arab League foreign ministers next week at the request of Egypt. 

The talks, to be held by videoconference because of coronavirus-related concerns, were called for by Egypt, a key supporter of Khalifa Haftar.

Foreign minister Mohamed Taher Sayala told the bloc’s executive council on Friday that the planned meeting would “merely deepen the rift” between Arab governments on the conflict.

He complained there had been no prior consultation with the GNA, even though the meeting concerned Libya, and said the virtual format of the meeting was not appropriate for addressing the thorny issues involved.

