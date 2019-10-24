Libya’s GNA purchases 1 million tonnes of Russian wheat

Libya is mulling signing an agreement of intent with Russia “for 1 million tonnes of wheat supplies a year,” RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian negotiator.

The agreement is expected to be signed at a Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya.

The official also noted that Moscow has been working for a long time with the Libyan national oil corporation, carrying out joint projects in order to help the war-torn country to restore its economy.

The statement comes amid the Russia-Africa summit and business forum, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Over 40 African nations are represented at the event by heads of state or government, while 11 have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or envoys.

Russia supplied 329,100 tonnes of wheat to Libya in the previous marketing season.