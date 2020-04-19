Libya’s GNA shoots down Wing Loong drone for Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express

Wing Loong drone for the UAE used by Haftar’s forces shot down near Misurata. [Photo: Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation – Archive]
Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Sunday that it had downed a United Arab Emirates unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the north of the country.

“Our forces successfully shot down an Emirati drone south of Misrata city,” said Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage).

“It was a Chinese-made drone equipped with guided missiles,” He added.

This comes a day after GNA’s forces launched a military operation to re-capture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last major stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

