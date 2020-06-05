Libya’s GNA siezes control of Tarhouna and eliminates Haftar’s forces from western region

The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) seized Friday morning control of Tarhouna city after attacking it from four axes, spokesman Mohammed Gununu said.

Gununu confirmed that the entire city was under the control of GNA forces and that the militias of Khalifa Haftar and Al-Kani fled to different areas in and around Bani Walid and Jufra and to the south and Benghazi.

The spokesman of the Libyan Army also confirmed Friday evening that GNA forces had taken control of Al-Urban town near Tarhouna and that Haftar’s militias had been entirely eliminated from the western region.

Also on Friday evening, units from GNA forces chased away the remaining Haftar’s forces to Bani Walid town and managed to enter the town and control its airport as the fleeing fighters and mercenaries as well as Al-Kani militias fled toward Jufra.

The development Friday was justified by Haftar’s general command and his spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari as a withdrawal to make room for political dialogue, however; the Interior Minister of the GNA Fathi Bashagha said the victory against Haftar’s forces and his supporting countries is a lesson taught to them and an end to their military coup agenda.