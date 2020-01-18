Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on oil exports after Haftar’s forces have blockaded ports

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared force majeure after Khalifa Haftar’s forces have blockaded oil exports from Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Sidra ports.

“The LNA General Command and the Petroleum Facilities Guard of the Central and Eastern Regions have instructed the managements of Sirte Oil Company, Harouge Oil Operations, Waha Oil Company, Zueitina Oil Company and Arab Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), subsidiaries of the National Oil Corporation, to stop oil exports from Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina, and Sidra ports.” NOC said in a statement.

It added that the blockade instructions were given by Major General Nagi al-Moghrabi, the commander of PFG appointed by Haftar, and Colonel Ali al-Jilani from the LNA’s Greater Sirte Operations Room, which is under Haftar’s command.

“This will result in a loss of crude oil production of 800,000 b/d and daily financial losses of approximately $55 million per day.” The NOC said.