Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure on oil exports, production remains low over technical issues

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya, it said in a statement on Friday.

The NOC indicated that after the lifting of force majeure, the first vessel to load crude is the Kriti Bastion from Es Sider oil port.

According to the NOC, the increase in oil production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17.

“We are very glad finally to be able to take this important step to national recovery, and I wish to thank all the parties to recent discussions for helping to bring about this successful outcome,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said.

He added that this should be recognised as an important moment of common national purpose to build on to bring lasting peace and stability to the country.

Sanalla added that for NOC, the work has just started, adding that the sector’s infrastructure has suffered lasting damage, and the focus now must be on maintenance and securing a budget for the work to be done.

“We also must take steps to ensure Libya’s oil production is never again held to ransom. On the top of the $6.5 billion in lost production we as a nation have suffered, NOC faces huge extra costs to repair infrastructure damage. The costs of repairing the pipeline network and surface equipment and of well workovers will run to the billions of dinars.” Sanalla explained.