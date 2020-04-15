Libya’s oil production drops to only 80.000 bpd amid continuous blockade

The total oil production inside Libya is down to 80,510 barrels a day, as of Monday April 13, 2020, while the forced restriction of oil and gas production by Khalifa Haftar’s forces has caused financial losses exceeding $4,087,913,653 since January 17, 2020, said the National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Tuesday.

NOC added that many facilities were illegally shut down on 17 January 2020, resulting in the shutdown of Al-Zawiya refinery, and since then, NOC has had to increase imports to meet people’s basic needs.

“Most oil and gas storage tanks are damaged and cannot be used.” The NOC said, calling on all parties to lift the blockade and re-start oil and gas production, so every Libyan can benefit from a more steady supply of fuels and a stronger economy.

NOC also said it was providing fuels to people in the eastern regions via different ports across the coastline, saying it will continue to publish data on fuel stocks in Libya as well as details of shipments, to keep the Libyan people informed on fuel availability in their area.