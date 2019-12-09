Libya’s state oil firm declares force majeure on El Feel field

Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings of Mellitah crude oil after El Feel oilfield shutdown last week, six industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The 73,000 barrel per day El Feel oilfield contributes to Libya’s Mellitah crude oil blend along with condensate from the Wafa field.

El Feel was taken offline on December 05 after a valve on the pipeline to Mellitah export terminal was blocked.

The field is operated in a joint venture between NOC and Italy’s Eni.

