Libya’s state oil firms denies Reuters report about cutting kerosene supplies to eastern region

By Libyan Express

National Oil Corporation. [Photo: Archive]
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is a national institution working for the benefit of all Libyans.

The NOC said on Friday that it rejects any attempt to portray it as a participant in the war, or supportive of any side of the ongoing fighting in the country.

Related Posts

Libya, Interpol discuss cooperation in security issues

WHO delivers medical aids to ailing Derna in eastern Libya

NOC added that Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) continues to distribute and provide sufficient fuel quantities nationally to satisfy civilian demand.

“Jet fuel stocks and supplies are more than adequate to cover domestic demand in both the east and west of the country.”

This statement comes as Reuters has reported Libya’s NOC has restricted kerosene supplies to areas controlled by Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.

You might also like
Libya

Libya, Interpol discuss cooperation in security issues

Libya

WHO delivers medical aids to ailing Derna in eastern Libya

World

Son of late Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi dies of heart attack

Libya

China calls on Security Council to oblige Libyan warring parties to a ceasefire

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept