Libya’s state oil firms denies Reuters report about cutting kerosene supplies to eastern region

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is a national institution working for the benefit of all Libyans.

The NOC said on Friday that it rejects any attempt to portray it as a participant in the war, or supportive of any side of the ongoing fighting in the country.

NOC added that Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) continues to distribute and provide sufficient fuel quantities nationally to satisfy civilian demand.

“Jet fuel stocks and supplies are more than adequate to cover domestic demand in both the east and west of the country.”

This statement comes as Reuters has reported Libya’s NOC has restricted kerosene supplies to areas controlled by Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.