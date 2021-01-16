Lockerbie appeal rejected by Scottish courts

The application to overturn the conviction of the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing has rejected by a Scottish court of appeals.

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the person convicted of the bombing that killed 270 people over 30 years ago applied to overturn his conviction posthumously.

Al-Megrahi died at 60 in 2012 after being sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 27 years for the bombing that killed f 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie in what has been considered the deadliest attack in British history.

Sources reported that Al-Megrahi’s family was heartbroken by the ruling of the Court of Criminal Appeal in Scotland and continue to maintain Abdel Basset’s innocence.

In a statement, the lawyer for the family, Aamer Anwar announced that their legal team will launch an appeal to the united kingdom Supreme court.

Al-Megrahi was released three years earlier by the Scottish government on compassionate grounds following a terminal cancer diagnosis.