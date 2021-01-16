Libya

Lockerbie appeal rejected by Scottish courts

32 years after the bombing that claimed the lives of the 270 people, the family of the only person convicted seeks to overturn his guilty verdict

BY Libyan Express

Abdel Basset was the only person convicted of the bombing that killed 270 people in 1988.  [Photo: Getty Images]
The application to overturn the conviction of the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing has rejected by a Scottish court of appeals.

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the person convicted of the bombing that killed 270 people over 30 years ago applied to overturn his conviction posthumously.

Al-Megrahi died at 60 in 2012 after being sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 27 years for the bombing that killed f 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie in what has been considered the deadliest attack in British history.

Sources reported that Al-Megrahi’s family was heartbroken by the ruling of the Court of Criminal Appeal in Scotland and continue to maintain Abdel Basset’s innocence.

In a statement, the lawyer for the family, Aamer Anwar announced that their legal team will launch an appeal to the united kingdom Supreme court.

Al-Megrahi was released three years earlier by the Scottish government on compassionate grounds following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

