LPDF forms legal committee for 2021 elections

According to a statement issued by the United Nation’s Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Special Representative Williams convened a virtual meeting of the Libyan political dialogue forum that culminated in the establishment of the legal committee for the 2021 elections.

The virtual meeting which took place on Thursday also addressed the necessary arrangements for holding national elections on 24 December of next year and the selection mechanism for the executive authority set to lead ahead of the elections.

Representative Williams briefed members on progress made during the Libyan Economic talks in Geneva and informed them that the economic committee will henceforth meet regularly to finalise necessary reforms needed to end the suffering of the Libyan people from the deteriorating economic state of the country.

Williams also reiterated the importance of the step taken by the Central Bank of Libya’s board of directors to unify the exchange rate in the country, citing it is a step in the path towards financial recovery.

The Representative also emphasised the call of the UN security council to the members to increase their efforts as “a successful political process was essential for the stability and future prosperity of Libya.”

The members of the LPDF laid out their views and proposals on the most consensual method to move forward on a selection mechanism for the executive authority meant to lead the period ahead of the national elections.

Williams also announced the establishment of the Legal Committee, which will be tasked to work on the necessary arrangements for the upcoming national elections and declared that members of this committee will be formally announced in the coming days.

Concluding the meeting, Representative Williams praised the spirit of unity between the members and thanked them for the thorough discussions conducted in a conciliatory and amicable manner.