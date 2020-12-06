LPDF members vote on a selection mechanism

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that Special Representatives Stephanie Williams held a virtual dialogue meeting after the members had voted for a selection mechanism for a unified executive authority.

In a press release, the UNSMIL said that after discussions took place this last Thursday and Friday where members cast their votes on the presented proposals for the selection mechanism for a new executive authority, representative Stephanie Williams hosted a virtual meeting to inform members of the outcome and discuss a way forward.

After praising the significant progress made by all the participants to work for their country’s prosperity, the UN Representative announced the following:

71 LPDF members participated in the process; one member was unable to participate for health-related reasons and three members abstained.

39 LPDF members voted for proposal number 2

24 LPDF members voted for proposal number 3

8 LPDF members voted for proposal number 10

The UN affirmed its commitment to respecting the decisions made by LPDF members during the recent is-person talks in Tunis to reach an agreement.

The Representative commanded the members of the dialogue for their continued commitment to holding national elections next year and keeping accountable institutions responsible for creating the necessary steps and conditions.

Williams also stressed the importance of the work being done by the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in preparing for the upcoming elections and welcomed the allocations of the needed funds for it, urging the immediate disbursal of the funds.

Williams welcomed the progress being made on the economical front as well, specifically the highly anticipated meeting of the Central Bank Board of directors to unify the exchange rate to resolve the pressing issue of the liquidity crisis for the Libyan people.

The UN Representative concluded by praising the ongoing efforts made by the House of Representatives members and called on the members of the HoR and the High Council of State to work constructively with the LPDF to pave the way towards the reunification of institutions as stipulated by the LPDF Roadmap.

The UNSMIL believes that recent positive and consistent developments and progress being made constitute a collective desire for change to restore peace and meet the needs and aspirations of the Libyan people.