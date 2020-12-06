Libya

Maiteeq: Turkey is our most reliable alley

Deputy Prime Minister of the GNA praises Turkey's role in the stabilization of Libya

BY Libyan Express

Relations between Libya and Turkey to grow further in the future. [Photo: AA]
Ahmed Maiteeg, the Deputy Prime Minister of the government of national accord said that Turkey was the only country to truly stand with Libya through hardships and adversities.

In a virtual meeting of the Mediterranean Dialogue Forum in Rome Maiteeg expressed his gratitude and emphasised that the Libyan government and its people will not soon forget role Turkey has played in supporting Libya against the attack launched against the capital Tripoli this last year by war general khalifa Haftar.

The Vice Premier added that the bilateral relations in the fields of security and military between Libya and Turkey are on good grounds and the shared developments and support between the two nations will continue to prosper.

Matieeg also expressed his government’s support to UN Special Representative Stephanie Williams and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, calling setting a date for the general elections next year on Libya’s 70th anniversary of independence a success story.

