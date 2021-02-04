Maiteeq vows to bring Libya out of the state of fragmentation

Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and candidate for upcoming interim executive authority, Ahmed Maiteeq promised during his speech to the Libyan political dialogue forum to focus on the establishing peace and bringing the country out of its state of disorder by making certain that the elections are held fairly in December of 2021.

He added that if elected, one of the top priorities of his government will be to combat the rampant corruption in the country and address the growing issue of illegal migration and displaced persons.

He added that since the incoming interim government will have further reach than the current one, he will be able to provide the Libyan people with a vaccine for covid-19 in a record time so that at the very least half the country’s population is vaccinated in six months.

Maiteeq is one of the 21 candidates running for Libya’s interim government to lead the country during the time leading to the nation’s first national elections in December of this year.

UNSMIL announced yesterday that none of the candidates for the interim government’s presidential council were successful in acquiring the needed 70% of voting by the LPDF members in Geneva.