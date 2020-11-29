Mayor of Misurata rejects nomination of Aguila Saleh for any future positions

The mayor of Misurata Mayor Mahmoud Al-Soqotri declared his rejection to nominate the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, for any positions in the future.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Strumenti Politico, Mayor Al-Soqotri confirmed his refusal to nominate Akila Saleh for any position, stressing that the candidate for presidency should not support a military solution to the Libyan conflict.

He also declared his unwavering support for the peaceful solutions of the crisis in Libya and refused any military resolution.

Al-Saqutri pointed out that the outcome of the ongoing Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) led by the acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams is satisfactory and should be supported, noting that his only problem is the criteria of decision-making in the dialogue and how the participants are chosen.

“We don’t agree with Saleh’s mindset and reject his candidacy, and our condition is that the candidate should not be supportive of a military resolution,” Mayor Al-Soqotri said.

Al-Soqotri indicated that he prefers that current Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Al Fayez to continue his duties until the next elections.

Al-Saqouri pointed out that all forces on the front associated with the city of Misrata are well-trained and disciplined forces and if a cease-fire is agreement is reached then they will all follow and respect this decision.

“We have had numerous meetings with other mayors and our goal is to establish a decentralized system in Libya,” he said.

“We hope that friendly countries that aimed to help us before the revolution, return and aid us in implementing community projects once again, and we hope that the Italian companies that worked in Libya before the revolution will resume their work.”