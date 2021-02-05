Libya

Menfi elected President, Dbeibah elected Prime Minister

After a run-off vote in Geneva, Libya's interim government was chosen with Menfi as president, Al-Koni and Al Lafi his deputies and Dbeibah as prime minister

BY Libyan Express

The results of the vote are considered surprising as Libya’s most prominent political figures lost. [Photo: Libyan Express]
Libyan representatives in Geneva concluded their second round of voting today with Mohamed Menfi elected head of the presidential council of the new interim government and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as its prime minister.

Musa Al Koni and Abdullah Al Lafi were also voted into the three-member presidency council.

The voting results were the outcome of a run-off vote after none of the candidates on the lists met the threshold of votes needed to secure the victory.

The run-off vote featured lists with the victors Mr Menfi and Mr Dbeibah running against Tobruk based parliament speaker Aguila Saleh as head of the presidency and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister.

All candidates signed an oath promising to hold the national elections on their designated date of 24 December this year and a smooth transition of power after the elections are finalized.

The UN publicly broadcast images of their signed pledges which also included a vow to appoint women 30% of senior government roles.

The selection of an interim government is a part of the UN-lead peace process in Libya to bring the country out of its state of chaos and fragmentation since the ousting of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Control of the country in recent years has been split between UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west and military leader Khalifa Haftar and his forces in the east.

After the signing of the permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva last October after a 14-month long assault on the country’s capital, a 75-member delegation named the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum was entrusted with voting on the next steps in Libya’s democratic process

The Libyan Political Dilgoaue Forum led by the United Nations hope that national elections this year will bring an end to the country’s decade long state of war and division.

