Minister of Housing calls for an accelerated inventory of destroyed areas in Benghazi

Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi, the Government of National Unity’s Minister of Housing and Construction, said that the process of accounting for destroyed and damaged buildings in Benghazi must be expedited in order to begin clearing the rubble and reopening the tracks.

This occurred during a visit by the Minister, who was accompanied by Ahmed Abu Khazam, Minister of State for Diaspora Affairs and Human Rights, to the affected and devastated areas of Benghazi, including the Sabri, Central, and Sidi Kharibesh, as well as the Al Qawarshas.

He also called for immediate direct communication with relevant agencies to restore programs that directly impacted residents which would aid in the recovery of those areas.

Project 12 (Chinese Architecture) was also visited in the Al Qawarshas region for on-the-ground inspection and potential start-up.