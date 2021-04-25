Business

Libya put oil refineries strategy in transition

Libyan ministers discuss the possibility of establishing oil refineries to achieve local production and avoid the irrational and costly import of fuels

BY Libyan Express

It was confirmed during the meeting that GNU will support the measures needed to support the establishment of Oil Refineries in Libya. [Photo: MoE]
Mohamed Al-Hawaij, Minister of Economy and Trade, and Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil and Gas, addressed the possibility of oil refineries being built in the region.

This was revealed during a meeting at the Ministry of Economy’s headquarters, which was attended by a number of advisors and department and office directors.

The meeting focused on the development of fuels and the conversion of natural gas into high-quality diesel in order to meet domestic demand, as well as the government’s and ministries’ roles in encouraging investment in the oil industry sector in collaboration with the domestic and international private sectors.

Al-Hawaij confirmed that the government will take all necessary legislative and executive measures to support these projects, as well as provide facilities and technical support to domestic and foreign private companies, in collaboration with specialized national companies, for the implementation of these projects in dispersed areas that are tailored to needs, in order to achieve local production rather than the irrational and costly import of fuels.

