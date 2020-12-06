Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against fake news sources
Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns the public and journalists against using pages that impersonate government personnel as a source of news
The media office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Government of National Accord (GNA) denied that there is any official social media page on Facebook that belongs to Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that everything published on the page is fake and has no affiliation with the minister or any of his beliefs, warning the public against taking pages that impersonate political figures as a credible source of news.
The office also asked that all journalists and activists to get their news directly from sources approved by the ministry, noting that using these invalid sources is taking part in slander and misinformation.
The office concluded by stating that it is working with the concerned parties to address this problem and take down these pages and find the people behind them.
