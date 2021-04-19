Libya

Ministry of Justice and IOM working on the deportation of illegal immigrants

A meeting was held between appointed members of the Ministry of Justice and representatives of IOM to address the issue of deporting illegal immigrants

BY Libyan Express

The meeting concluded with all parties agreeing on a a joint working mechanism the address the situation. [Photo: MOJ]
This Sunday evening, a meeting was held between the Ministry of Justice and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to discuss the process of deporting foreign inmates from Libya.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Department of Relations and Cooperation, in the presence of the Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry, the team set up by Minister of Justice Decision No. 930 of 2020 to follow up the deportation of foreign inmates in institutions of reform and rehabilitation, a delegate from the Department of international organizations of the Ministry of Foreign and the Head of the Protection and Voluntary International Organization for Migration.

The meeting reviewed the proposed practical steps that would contribute to the deportation of foreign inmates held in rehabilitation and rehabilitation institutions pending deportation.

according to the Information Office of the Ministry of Justice, the meeting concluded with the agreement on a joint working mechanism for the situation of foreigners targeted for deportation to their countries, in coordination with the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, IOM and the embassies concerned.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

GNU’s Minister of Justice assumes the duties of her office in Benghazi

Libya

Libyan Coastguard rescues 16 illegal migrants from drowning at sea

Libya

Libyan Coast Guard intercepts over 80 migrants headed to Europe

Libya

160 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Ministry of Justice and IOM working on the deportation of illegal immigrants

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.