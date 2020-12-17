Ministry of Justice and Red Cross discuss humanitarian cooperation

Government of National Accord’s Minister of Justice Mohamed Lamloum welcomed this week the head of International Committee of the Red Cross on an official visit to Libya.

According to the Ministery of Justice’s official Facebook page, the meeting addressed aspects of support to the Libyan people in the uncertain times of a security crisis and outcomes of the recent war that has left many families displaced and in need of humanitarian aid.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministery of Justice, also covered medical and humanitarian services provided to inmates in rehabilitation institutions as well as means of increasing capacity of local authorities.

The meeting touched on the topic of managing the recovery of dead bodies and the mass graves discovered in Tahrouna with the Minister of Justice emphasising the importance of the families knowing the fate of their missing or deceased relatives.

For his part, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross expressed his respect and appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Justice and its support for the human rights aspect of the released inmates and the right to self-determination as a human right guaranteed by domestic laws and international conventions.

He also stressed the Red Cross’s commitment to give full support to the judicial cadres, who were recently affected by the health risks that came with the viral outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.