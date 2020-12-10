Missing boy’s body found stranded at Sea

The Coast Guard’s search and rescue team have reported finding the body of a missing young boy after two days of searching stranded between the rocks at sea in the east of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that the boy’s driver’s licence confirming his identity was found in his car near one of the beaches in the Garabulli area after his family reported him missing.

Following a missing person’s report by the family, the director of the General Directorate of Coast Security commissioned the Tripoli Department to conduct a thorough search of the area under the direct supervision of the head of the Tripoli branch, Colonel Ibrahim al-Saqli, who immediately moved on to the scene to oversee and take part in the search and rescue.

The coast guard noted that the search continued for two straight days despite volatile sea condition and that the body found was handed over to concerned authorities to complete the legal procedures and investigate the cause of death and possibility of foul play.