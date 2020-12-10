Libya

Missing boy’s body found stranded at Sea

After a two day long search by the coast guard the 19 year old's body was found stranded between rocks

BY Libyan Express

The family reported the young boy missing and the coast guard sprung into action soon after. [Photo: Coast guard]
The Coast Guard’s search and rescue team have reported finding the body of a missing young boy after two days of searching stranded between the rocks at sea in the east of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that the boy’s driver’s licence confirming his identity was found in his car near one of the beaches in the Garabulli area after his family reported him missing.

Following a missing person’s report by the family, the director of the General Directorate of Coast Security commissioned the Tripoli Department to conduct a thorough search of the area under the direct supervision of the head of the Tripoli branch, Colonel Ibrahim al-Saqli, who immediately moved on to the scene to oversee and take part in the search and rescue.

The coast guard noted that the search continued for two straight days despite volatile sea condition and that the body found was handed over to concerned authorities to complete the legal procedures and investigate the cause of death and possibility of foul play.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

UN expert suspects Iran supplying weapons to GNA forces

Libya

Turkey: Targeting Turkish interests in Libya will have grave consequences

Libya

Divided Central Bank holds first unified meeting in years

Libya

Haftar in Cairo on official visit

Submit a Correction

For: Missing boy’s body found stranded at Sea

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.