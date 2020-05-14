Libya

NATO ready to support Tripoli-based government, says Stoltenberg

By Libyan Express

NATO Chief – [Photo: Social Media]
NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on Thursday.

In an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica, Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO has 30 partners, which on many issues have different positions, but added that Turkey remains an important ally.

He also stressed that NATO is supporting the UN’s efforts for peaceful solution to conflicts both in Libya and Syria.

“In Libya there is an arms embargo that needs to be respected by all sides,” Stoltenberg said.

“However, this doesn’t mean to put on the same level the forces led by [Khalifa] Haftar and the government of Fayez al-Sarraj, the only one recognized by the UN,” he stressed.

“For this reason, NATO is ready to give its support to the government of Tripoli,” he said.

