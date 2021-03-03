NCDC launches registration system for Covid-19 vaccines

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that they are in the process of launching a nationwide vaccination campaign.

The committee tasked with managing the vaccination process held its first meet this week in the headquarters of the NCDC to discuss the logistics of vaccine distribution, priority recipients and mechanisms of registering citizens.

The meeting was chaired by the Director-General of the Centre, Badr Al-Deen Al-Najjar, in the presence of members of the committee and the participation of delegates from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund in Libya (UNICEF) and the Office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya.

Participants reviewed the current epidemiological situation in Libya, as well as access to the action plan, supervision of the campaign reports on the evaluation of the current spread of the virus and the most affected areas.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous agreement to develop urgent solutions to meet the specific needs of the campaign and direct training of medical and medical assistants and professionals on vaccination against Coronavirus.

Following the meeting, the NCDC launched an online Covid-19 registration website in preparation for the arrival of the country’s first vaccine batches.

Priority will go to those with pre-existing conditions, people of 60 years and older and medical personnel working with infected patients to protect them against the virus.

The head of the NCDC reassured that everyone in Libya will be vaccinated, including illegal immigrants.

Registration in the Covid-19 database is at the following link: https://www.eservices.ly