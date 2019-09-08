NGO vessel rescues 50 illegal migrants off Libya’s coast

By Libyan Express

Migrants told of arbitrary detention, slavery and beatings in Libya [Kenny Karpov/SOS Mediteranee/Reuters] Archive. 
Humanitarian groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders rescued 50 migrants on Sunday from a rubber dinghy off Libya’s coast and brought them aboard their charity ship, Ocean Viking.

According to Associated Press,  the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking witnessed the rescue of a pregnant woman, 12 minors and 37 men, all from sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Posts

Libya’s NOC in Tripoli suffers armed robbery in main headquarter

30 killed, over 100 injured from Haftar’s forces as Libyan Army launches…

The rescue happened about 14 nautical miles (16 statute miles) from Libya.

AP claims that Libyan authorities, responsible for search and rescue in that area of the Mediterranean, didn’t answer multiple contact attempts by Ocean Viking.

“Authorities in Rome and Malta, when contacted, referred Ocean Viking to their Libyan counterparts. A fishing vessel, seen near the rubber boat, didn’t respond to contact.” AP added.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s NOC in Tripoli suffers armed robbery in main headquarter

Libya

30 killed, over 100 injured from Haftar’s forces as Libyan Army launches…

Business

Libya’s state oil firms denies Reuters report about cutting kerosene supplies…

Libya

Libya, Interpol discuss cooperation in security issues

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept