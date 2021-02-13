Norland confirms US support for new executive authority
In a phone call between Menfi and Norland, the US Ambassador confirmed his country's support for the new executive authority and the progressing political process in Libya
The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland confirmed his government’s support for the newly elected unified executive authority.
In a phone call between Norland and new head of presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi, the ambassador extended his congratulations to the elected official and expressed his country’s support for the ongoing political process in Libya and upcoming elections in December.
The call also addressed bilateral relations between Libya and the United States of America and issues of common interest.
The US is one of the many world powers to express its support for the new unified executive authority, including the Arab League, UK, France, Germany, Italy and others.
