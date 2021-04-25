Libya

Norland examines progress on elections and the government budget

Norland speaks with Saleh to discuss latest developments in the preparations for national elections and approving the country's budget

BY Libyan Express

The American Ambassador praised the efforts of the House speaker to carry out the country’s national elections on their designated date. [Photo: US Embassy]
Richard Norland, the US Ambassador to Libya, spoke with Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, over the phone from London to discuss ongoing developments with Libya’s national budget and upcoming elections in December later this year. 

The call, according to the US Embassy’s Facebook page, addressed election progress and the yet to be approved national budget for the Government of National Unity.

Ambassador Norland commanded the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ firm intention to hold national elections on December 24, as well as his evaluation of the progress made in establishing a constitutional and legal framework to facilitate such elections.

The Speaker of the House also gave also the Ambassador an update on the current budget talks, which would resolve urgent and immediate national needs.

