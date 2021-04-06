PC launches reconciliation commission to restore social peace to Libya
The recently announced reconciliation commission was launched yesterday by members of the presidential council during a press conference
Libya’s presidential council yesterday announced launching the National Reconciliation Commission which will serve to establish social peace.
The head of the council Mohammed Al-Menfi stated during a press conference in the capital Tripoli, that the commission would establish justice among Libyans and create solidarity in the country.
Al-Menfi did not provide further details on the structure or the activities of the commission.
The conference was also attended by vice presidents to the council head Musa al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi.
Libya’s three-member Presidential Council elected last month in Geneva have called for the formation of the National Reconciliation Commission last week to bring the country together and make inclusivity a pillar in Libyan society.
The members of the PC also agreed that achieving national reconciliation between all Libyans is a top priority on the road to holding national elections in December later this year.
