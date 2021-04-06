PC launches reconciliation commission to restore social peace to Libya

Libya’s presidential council yesterday announced launching the National Reconciliation Commission which will serve to establish social peace.

The head of the council Mohammed Al-Menfi stated during a press conference in the capital Tripoli, that the commission would establish justice among Libyans and create solidarity in the country.

Al-Menfi did not provide further details on the structure or the activities of the commission.

The conference was also attended by vice presidents to the council head Musa al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi.

Libya’s three-member Presidential Council elected last month in Geneva have called for the formation of the National Reconciliation Commission last week to bring the country together and make inclusivity a pillar in Libyan society.

The members of the PC also agreed that achieving national reconciliation between all Libyans is a top priority on the road to holding national elections in December later this year.