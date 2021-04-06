Libya

PC launches reconciliation commission to restore social peace to Libya

The recently announced reconciliation commission was launched yesterday by members of the presidential council during a press conference

BY Libyan Express

Members of the council emphasised that national reconciliation is a vital pillar of progress for the Libyan people. [Photo: PC]
Libya’s presidential council yesterday announced launching the National Reconciliation Commission which will serve to establish social peace.

The head of the council Mohammed Al-Menfi stated during a press conference in the capital Tripoli, that the commission would establish justice among Libyans and create solidarity in the country.

Al-Menfi did not provide further details on the structure or the activities of the commission.

The conference was also attended by vice presidents to the council head Musa al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi.

Libya’s three-member Presidential Council elected last month in Geneva have called for the formation of the National Reconciliation Commission last week to bring the country together and make inclusivity a pillar in Libyan society.

The members of the PC also agreed that achieving national reconciliation between all Libyans is a top priority on the road to holding national elections in December later this year.

