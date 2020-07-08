Business

PFG prevents NOC tanker from loading crude oil at Es Sider oil port

BY Libyan Express

Oil pipelines at the port of Ras Lanuf. [Photo: Reuters]
Libyan National Oil Corporation attempted Wednesday a technical process to load the very large crude oil tanker Delta Ocean at Es Sider oil port. Regrettably, the Petroleum Facilities Guard did not allow the tanker to enter the port.

“NOC is ready to restart oil exports immediately,” said NOC Chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla.

“NOC reaffirms its call for all Libyan parties to facilitate its work, in line with the clear Libyan and international consensus that the NOC should lift force majeure and resume its vital mission.” Sanalla said.

“The NOC is consulting with all parties to find a way forward that will ensure the safety of NOC facilities and personnel”. He added.

