Quebec mosque shooter has sentence reduced by 15 years

The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled in the case of the city mosque shooter by reducing his sentence by fifteen years, making it so he is eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

Alexandre Bissonette who shot and killed six people in a mosque in 2017 was sentenced to forty years without the possibility for parole, but due to a court ruling that considers serving life sentences consecutively unconstitutional, he is now eligible to apply for parole after just 25 years served.

Bissonette pleaded guilty to the murder of six men and injury of nineteen others in a mosque shooting in 2019, his lawyers claimed that he was not islamophobic and could use from psychiatric help and not prison.

People have taken to social media to express their disdain for the ruling in favour of Bissonette, saying it is unfair that the victim’s families will still be grieving in 25 years and he’ll have the chance to be back out in the world in his early 50s, the same age of some of his victims.

Bissonnette showed no remorse during his trial and expressed a desire to take the lives of more Muslims in his interrogation, stating that he wanted to protect people from possible future terrorist attacks.