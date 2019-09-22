Reports: Kidnapped Libyan HoR member Siham Sergiwa released alive

By Libyan Express

Member of Libyan House of Representatives Siham Sirgiwa. [Photo: Internet]
Media outlets and social media activists in Benghazi have reported that the member of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Siham Sergiwa has been released and is now in her house in Buatni in Benghazi. 

The sources said Sergiwa was released by her kidnappers (Awliaa Al-Dam Brigade and Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade of Khalifa Haftar’s forces) after mediation by eastern tribespeople and elders.

Related Posts

Libya: Haftar’s forces fail to advance on Tripoli downtown despite UAE air…

US Africa Command kills 8 ISIS terrorists in airstrike on Murzuq, southern Libya

They added that the conditions for releasing the HoR member who disappeared on July 17, 2019, were that she must keep the names of her kidnappers secret and never say what happened to her during the time of her disappearance.

So far, there is neither confirmation nor denying of the release of the HoR member by her family or her parliamentary colleagues.

You might also like
Libya

Libya: Haftar’s forces fail to advance on Tripoli downtown despite UAE air…

Libya

US Africa Command kills 8 ISIS terrorists in airstrike on Murzuq, southern Libya

Libya

Nepotism runs deep inside Libyan Government of National Accord, Libyans say

Libya

Libya’s Prime Minister appoints his political adviser as new ambassador to UN

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept