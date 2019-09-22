Reports: Kidnapped Libyan HoR member Siham Sergiwa released alive

Media outlets and social media activists in Benghazi have reported that the member of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Siham Sergiwa has been released and is now in her house in Buatni in Benghazi.

The sources said Sergiwa was released by her kidnappers (Awliaa Al-Dam Brigade and Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade of Khalifa Haftar’s forces) after mediation by eastern tribespeople and elders.

They added that the conditions for releasing the HoR member who disappeared on July 17, 2019, were that she must keep the names of her kidnappers secret and never say what happened to her during the time of her disappearance.

So far, there is neither confirmation nor denying of the release of the HoR member by her family or her parliamentary colleagues.