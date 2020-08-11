Selected

Russia announces registration of first Covid-19 vaccine

BY Libyan Express

Russia has registered the first coronavirus vaccine, putin says. [Photo: Health Affairs]
Russia has become the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine for use.

Vladimir Putin, the country’s president, announced one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

The move comes despite many scientists in Russia and abroad questioning the decision to make the vaccine available for use before Phase 3 trials, which normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

