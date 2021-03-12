Russia joins international welcome of Libya’s new government

Following an overwhelming vote of confidence granted to Libya’s Government of National Unity this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement welcoming the approval of Libya’s new government led by prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

“We welcome the Libyan Parliament’s decision. We consider it to be an important step towards settling the protracted crisis in Libya, based on a mutually acceptable constructive consensus between the opposing parties, and an inclusive dialogue involving all political forces,” the statement read

“With a basis of traditionally friendly relations between our two nations, our countries aim to further develop political contacts, restore high-level bilateral, economic, defence, and humanitarian cooperation.” the statement added.

Russia joins the governments of Germany, Italy, the US, the UK and other international powers in welcoming the parliament’s decision to confirm Libya’s Government of National Unity.

Libya’s Prime Minister and his cabinet are expected to take their oath of office this Monday, 15 March in Benghazi.

Debaiba and the new government are set to lead the country for the temporary period leading to national elections in December.