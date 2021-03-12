Libya

Russia joins international welcome of Libya’s new government

Russian foreign ministry welcomes appointment of Libya's new government, stressing that Libya remains an important partner to Russia

BY Libyan Express

Libya’s Government of National Unity has received and overwhelming welcome from international governments worldwide. [Photo: Internet]
Following an overwhelming vote of confidence granted to Libya’s Government of National Unity this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement welcoming the approval of Libya’s new government led by prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

“We welcome the Libyan Parliament’s decision. We consider it to be an important step towards settling the protracted crisis in Libya, based on a mutually acceptable constructive consensus between the opposing parties, and an inclusive dialogue involving all political forces,” the statement read

“With a basis of traditionally friendly relations between our two nations, our countries aim to further develop political contacts, restore high-level bilateral, economic, defence, and humanitarian cooperation.” the statement added.

Russia joins the governments of Germany, Italy, the US, the UK and other international powers in welcoming the parliament’s decision to confirm Libya’s Government of National Unity.

Libya’s Prime Minister and his cabinet are expected to take their oath of office this Monday, 15 March in Benghazi.

Debaiba and the new government are set to lead the country for the temporary period leading to national elections in December.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Italy endorses Libya’s new government, promises full cooperation

Libya

Libya historically welcomes its very first female Foreign Minister

Libya

GNA: We are ready to hand over the responsibilities and duties to the new government

Libya

Russian mercenaries refuse to depart Libyan soil

Submit a Correction

For: Russia joins international welcome of Libya’s new government

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.