Russia reaffirms its support for Libyan independence and sovereignty

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with UN Envoy Jan Kubis to discuss Libya and reaffirmed his government's continued support for Libyan stability and security

The two parties agreed on the importance of implementing the roadmap adopted by the LPDF in Tunis last year. [Photo: RNO]
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, together with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, discussed the implementation of a road map for the resolution of the Libyan crisis.

In a statement issued by Russian Foreign Affairs: “The parties discussed the issues of the implementation by the new leadership of the road map for the resolution of the Libyan crisis adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in November 2020.”

The statement also stressed the importance of “strengthening international efforts with a focus on the role of the United Nations in advancing the settlement of the Libyan crisis on the basis of the principles of respect for its unity and territorial integrity,” as reported by Sputnik news agency.

The statement added: “Moscow reaffirmed its firm commitment to the principles of resolving the crisis in Libya through the establishment of a comprehensive Libyan dialogue with the participation of all political parties in the country.”

