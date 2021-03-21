Libya

Russia reconsiders opening its Tripoli embassy again in a sign of progress

In a sign of improvement and more international welcome of Libya's new government, Russia reconsiders opening its embassy in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Russia also welcomed the GNU upon confirmation and expressed willingness to support it on its mission to put Libya back on the path to stability. [Photo: Internet]
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced this week that they are considering reopening their embassy in Libya’s capital of Tripoli following the country’s successful appointment of a new government.

The Ministry stated that its Charges d’Affaires in Libya, Dzhamshed Boltaev spoke with Libya’s new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid’s Debaiba and several of his newly sworn-in ministers to discuss facilitating the matter.

The Russian embassy in Libya has been closed for six years since the country’s military coup in 2014 that lead to a nation-wide political, financial and military split.

Russia is yet another country considering reopening its embassy in Libya after over half a decade of absence, other nations who have announced their reconsideration on the matter include Malta and Italy.

Foreign nations reconsidering sending their natives back to Libya and easing the path of travel to Libyan nationals is a sign of international support and progress for Libya’s new Government of National Unity.

