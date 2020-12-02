Libya

Securing parliament unification meeting in Ghadames

Security official discuss and arrange plans to ensure the safety of parliament meetings and its members

BY Libyan Express

The security room discusses plans for ensuring the safety of the HoR sessions. [Photo: Minister of Interior]
Following the mandate of the Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga, a meeting of the security room took place to discuss securing the House of Representatives sessions set to e place in Ghadames this upcoming week.

The security session was headed by General Directorate for Security Operations and members of the General Directorate for Central Support and Security Affairs in the city of Ghadames to discuss security plans to safeguard the parliament meeting and its members.

House of Reprenstaive member in the city of Misrata Mohamed Al Raed, said in a statement that the first preliminary session of the council will take place today and that it would address the upcoming stages of change for the parliament.

Al-Raed also added that the preliminary sessions will go on for three days to deliberate and following that would be the first official House of the Representative meeting to tackle the unification of the parliament next week.

The meeting addressed efforts to secure the location and protection for all those attending the unification sessions and included full participation of all security services in the city of Ghadames according to the media office of the GNA.

The parliament unification meetings, which will be hosted in the headquarters of the security department of Ghadames are the outcome of the House of Representatives meeting in Tangier that addressed the state of divide and conflict in Libya, with members collectively agreeing to end the division and unify the country’s legislative body.

